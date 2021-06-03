Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Up 2%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 387 ($5.06). Approximately 316,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 558,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50 ($4.96).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDRY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.56.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

