PowerTrade Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $14.51 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and $94,019.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.80 or 0.01026649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.22 or 0.09566316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052477 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

