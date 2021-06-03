Lympo Achieves Market Cap of $17.29 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $384,202.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.80 or 0.01026649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.22 or 0.09566316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.