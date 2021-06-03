Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Up 2.3%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 8,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 21,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

