Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Down 7.9%

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.68).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of £22.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.87.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

