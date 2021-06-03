Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

