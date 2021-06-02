USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $22.80 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.74 or 0.07231381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00181537 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 22,785,324,107 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

