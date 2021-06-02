Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.92 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $30,212.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00082412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.03 or 0.01029050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.58 or 0.09594671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,456,419 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSTARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.