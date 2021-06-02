Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $309,026.70 and $628.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00082296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.01024561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.25 or 0.09587558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051262 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

