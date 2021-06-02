VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00082296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.01024561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.25 or 0.09587558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051262 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

