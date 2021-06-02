Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 1,599,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.38. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.