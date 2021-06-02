GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE GMS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 254,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 2.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

