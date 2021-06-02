Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $469,200.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00.

Shares of SI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.12. 811,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

