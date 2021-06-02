$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Medtronic reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Medtronic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.80. 5,994,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.18. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.