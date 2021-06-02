QuickSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.15 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $764.62 or 0.02045578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $122.15 million and $7.70 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00283935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00187914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.01257555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,305.41 or 0.99802449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032714 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

