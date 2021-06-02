Boolberry (BBR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202,564.32

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $202,564.32 and $19.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.24 or 0.00771095 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

