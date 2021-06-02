Dether Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Dether has a market cap of $1.25 million and $24,886.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00081408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.84 or 0.01016133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09513948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050769 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

