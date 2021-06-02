noob.finance ($NOOB) Achieves Market Cap of $40,417.39

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, noob.finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market cap of $40,417.39 and approximately $18.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

