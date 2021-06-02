NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

NTAP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.