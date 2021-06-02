Arweave Hits Market Cap of $537.64 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $537.64 million and approximately $21.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $16.10 or 0.00043085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

