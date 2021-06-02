CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,869.87

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $130,869.87 and $97.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 62.9% lower against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.00492258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

