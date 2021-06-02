Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $745,535.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.01018769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.24 or 0.09554648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051312 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,251,135 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

