ODUWA Price Down 4.2% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $11.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.80 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

