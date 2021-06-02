Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

EIG has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,949. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.35.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Employers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Employers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Employers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.