SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Buyback $250.00 million in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

