Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.44)-(0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.74 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.14)-(0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.