Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $136.22 million and $13.94 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00080939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01016608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.58 or 0.09528831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 136,274,791 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

