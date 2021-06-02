PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.845-8.988 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.76.

PVH stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

