Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,710. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 254,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.