$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $63.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,943,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,506,000. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 341,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,311. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -358.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.