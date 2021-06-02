Stafi (FIS) One Day Volume Hits $11.28 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Stafi has a market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003841 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

