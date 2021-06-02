Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00006055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $55.64 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

