$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the lowest is $340,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 2,822,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $644.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

