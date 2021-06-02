SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.55 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $29.55 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

