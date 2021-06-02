Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 472,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,419. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.