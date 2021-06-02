$0.55 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Core-Mark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CORE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 654,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

