TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $15.53 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $426,794.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,702,737,940 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

