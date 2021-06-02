TokenPay Price Hits $0.0972 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $220,283.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.12 or 0.99988493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

