Fundamenta Reaches Market Capitalization of $861,013.41 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $861,013.41 and approximately $1.72 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00284734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00186127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.86 or 0.01239806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.51 or 0.99937455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00032463 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,924,502 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,667 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

