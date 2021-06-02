Function X (FX) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $149.69 million and approximately $440,116.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,444.79 or 1.00082537 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039201 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012886 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087774 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002795 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006841 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
