Function X (FX) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $149.69 million and approximately $440,116.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,444.79 or 1.00082537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,814 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

