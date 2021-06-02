Auto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.86 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Auto has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $1,451.57 or 0.03879747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.01021272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.99 or 0.09565944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00050782 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

