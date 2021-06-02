Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.22 Million

Brokerages predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $535.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.40 million to $540.04 million. TTEC posted sales of $453.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,343. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09. TTEC has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $111.61.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

