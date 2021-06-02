Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY remained flat at $$21.14 during trading on Wednesday. 178,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,460. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

