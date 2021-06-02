Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. 42,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,138. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,120 shares of company stock worth $89,986. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

