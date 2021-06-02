Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $103.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.50 million and the highest is $103.57 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $397.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 74,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,592. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $227.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.85.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

