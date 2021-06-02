Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in O-I Glass by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

