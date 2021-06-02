MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $13,148.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 223,585,742 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

