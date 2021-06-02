Zealium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Zealium has a market cap of $57,732.25 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014353 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.66 or 0.00643223 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,413,549 coins and its circulating supply is 16,413,549 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

