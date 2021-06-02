TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $82.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $328.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.