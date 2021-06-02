Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $301.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

LL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 459,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.48. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.